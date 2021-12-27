LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of 14-year-old Kerry Brooks says he loves Christmas.
That's why they're more worried than ever since the Shively teen with autism is still missing, two days after his favorite holiday.
Brooks disappeared on Dec. 19, and has not been seen or heard from since.
Posters with his picture have been posted all over Shively, including at the Speedway gas station, the convenience store and the laundromat.
"Well I didn't very well have Christmas," said Angela Brush, Brooks' guardian. "I did give his brother his presents, but it wasn't the same."
Nearly everywhere you turn in the Shively area, you'll see the picture of the teen. The Christmas season for this family hasn't been too merry.
"I love the season of giving," said Brittany Blevins, Brooks' aunt. But she quickly adds that Christmas this year is "just not a priority."
"Nothing else is a priority except finding him."
Blevins and other family members have been out searching for Brooks every day for the past week.
"He's the most trusting kid," Blevins said. "Like, he has no idea that there are predators out there. There are people that don't have his best interest."
They last saw the teen at his home not too far from Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane in Shively. He has autism and requires medication.
"He'll go up to anyone," Blevins said. "Like, literally everyone in this neighborhood knows who he is. He'll just go up, knock on doors, say can I help you out for a little bit? Or just making friends. The term that 'he's never met a stranger,' -- it has never applied to someone more than Kerry."
His trusting nature has his family worried this could be worse.
"I pray that he's at a friend's house and that the parent just isn't paying attention to news or anything," his aunt said. "But the longer and longer we get from that December 19, the more unlikely that is reality."
Brooks' family hopes that by getting his picture out there, someone will remember seeing him.
Blevins said Christmas is Brooks' "favorite time of the year."
"And that's something that he hasn't gotten yet this year," she added.
She said she hopes he will come home so their family can have a Christmas together.
If you see Brooks, or think you may have information on his whereabouts, please call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.
