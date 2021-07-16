LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively is launching a new farmers market.
The city says the market will give the community an opportunity to buy farm-fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products from local farmers. The market is also expected to have food trucks, flowers, other products and entertainment.
Organizers are recruiting vendors and talent for markets planned for Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4, Sept. 18, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 and Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interested can email the market managers at shivelyfarmersmarketky@gmail.com
Since the closing of the Kroger at Southland Terrace in 2016, there are no grocery stores within Shively's city limits.
