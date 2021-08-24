LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is asking for the community's help for a sergeant diagnosed with cancer.
Eric Edbrooke was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer just after celebrating his 29th wedding anniversary with his wife, Melanie.
Now the department is planning a benefit for him on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
It's happening at the South Park Country Club at 915 South Park Road in Fairdale, Kentucky. It will include a silent auction, live music and food. Tickets at $10, and there is a free shuttle to the event from a location at 2501 Export Drive.
The department says Edbrooke has been taking care of the community, as well as four children, for years -- and now it's the community's turn to help him.
The Shively FOP Lodge is asking for donations and items to use in silent auctions and raffles to help raise money for the family.
Monetary donations to Sgt. Eric Edbrooke can be made through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation on its website www.SaferLouisville.com. Just go on the site and designate your contribution by clicking on "other" and entering "Sgt. Eric Edbrooke."
Donations can be mailed to:
- Louisville Metro Police Foundation
- 982 Eastern Parkway Box #5
- Louisville, Kentucky 40217
- Please tag donations with "Sgt. Eric Edbrooke"
Representatives are available to pick up any donations that can be used for silent auctions and raffles. Items can be picked by contacting Linda Coakley at (502) 641-2059 or via email at creekerbrat@gmail.com.
An account has also been set up in his wife's Melanie Edbrooke's name at the Commonwealth Credit Union. Donations can be made to that account at any Commonwealth Credit Union.
