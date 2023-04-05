WDRB's Molly Jett hunkered down in a storage area with shoppers and employees at the Kroger on La Grange Road in east Louisville when a tornado warning was issued on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Inside the back storage area of the grocery store near Oldham County, a group of more than a few dozen shoppers and employees sought shelter.
"On my phone, I saw that it was supposed to be like a weather advisory, but then it turned into a tornado right as I was getting all my stuff," said Austin Eller.
Eller was just buying dinner for his family when the tornado warning triggered the sirens.
"They pulled us all into this meat cooler here to protect us," he said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., Kroger locked the registers and sent employees and shoppers to the back of the store.
"I'd say it's a beautiful thing," Eller said. "Because everybody here is connected now, in some way, and we all have an experience to share now."
An experience Eller now shares with families like Maddie Moseley's.
"We were just messing around in the store, and then the woman came over the intercom and was like 'We are closing the store,' and I looked at my mom and I said 'Let's just pitch all our stuff and go,'" Moseley said.
She almost went back out in the storm with her husband and her mom when an employee suggested taking shelter inside.
"Mom was a little hesitant about going back there, but they kinda roped her in," Moseley said. "So we were all there together. It was nice ... If something like a natural disaster was going to happen, I would have rather have been with them."
Hunkered down with strangers and Kroger water bottles, but safe as a unit.
"Just enjoy life day by day," said Eller. "You never know when it might end."
The group stayed in the storage area for about 20 minutes before they were allowed to go back to their shopping.