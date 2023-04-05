LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado, with winds up to 90 miles per hour, hit the Newburg area of Louisville during severe storms Wednesday afternoon.
The NWS confirmed the tornado Wednesday evening, as it surveys the area's storm damage.
The agency said it happened off Bishop Lane by the Kroger Distribution Center.
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Newburg from tonight's storm. Survey is preliminary and ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6pg0VswZ0m— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) April 5, 2023
NWS is already out surveying Louisville. They have determinined EF-1 with 90 mph occurred in Newburg off Bishop's Ln by the Kroger Distribution center. Survey ongoing. Still preliminary.— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) April 5, 2023
The path length, width and size of the tornado have yet to be determined. The survey is preliminary and ongoing.
Storms, with strong wind gusts and heavy rain, started rolling into the WDRB viewing area Wednesday afternoon, hitting the Louisville area between 4-6 p.m., leaving thousands without power.
As of 8 p.m., 18,894 homes in Jefferson County were without power, according to LG&E/KU's outage map.
