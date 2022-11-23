LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day.
Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers.
Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they were in fact shopping for the holiday.
Packing into the aisles, some are just looking for a few last-minute items to complete their recipes while others seemed to need everything, including a turkey.
Some customers went to multiple grocery stores to get what they need for their holiday meal.
"This is the third or fourth store, third store that we've been to because there's just, not having the stuff we're looking for, we're going to make do with what we have because it's just what you got to do. It's last minute, there's no more time," shopper Alicia Harris said.
"But it's worth it. It's the holidays, it's worth it," Tanya Brown said. "Everybody is a last-minute shopper just about so, I mean, as long as you've got patience and you be kind to people, that's all that matters."
Some who were out doing their shopping on Wednesday said they shop late every year, while said they got to the grocery store far later than they usually do and regretted it. For those late shoppers who haven't been to the store yet, Meijer in Jeffersonville is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
