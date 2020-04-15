LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Signature HealthCARE has opened a COVID-19 unit at its nursing home in Shively.
The unit has 17 beds and its own HVAC system, separate from the nursing home. Once patients are transferred to the unit from local hospitals, they will be assigned to a private or semi-private room depending on their condition.
Officials with the Louisville-based company said the COVID-19 unit will have designated staff, and the company has ordered personal protective equipment for the unit.
Signature HealthCARE Market CEO Nikki Schilling said the company has been working with the office of Gov. Andy Beshear and has received help from local health systems and federal agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“This has really been an ask and a way for us to give back to our communities and provide that safe place for them," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.