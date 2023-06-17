LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Singer-songwriter Brooke Eden joins WDRB Mornings Saturday before her Kentuckiana Pride Festival performance.
Her song 'Outlaw Love' was written about her wife and she shared what it has been like breaking out in country music despite the genre's troubled history with inclusivity. She said her performance Saturday night will celebrate love.
Eden performs at 7:40 p.m. on the main stage at the Big Four Lawn.
Kentuckiana Pride Festival starts at noon with a parade that ends at the Big Four Lawn. There will be hours of entertainment, food and drinks. Tickets cost $10 to enter.
