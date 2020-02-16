LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You have a little extra time to enjoy one of south Louisville's best known restaurants.
Jerry's J-Boy Restaurant on Dixie Highway is staying open until March 24, an employee told WDRB News on Sunday. In January, the owners of the restaurant told WDRB News that they planned to close for good on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Jerry's has been a 24-hour fixture in Pleasure Ridge Park since the 1950s, but owner Haig Antranikian is in his 80s and ready to retire after running the location since 1996. Antranikian closed the Jerry's location in Radcliff, Kentucky, in January. Over the past five years, the Jerry's on Preston Highway closed along with restaurants in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Manager Cary Henry told WDRB News in January that 22 employees will lose their jobs when the Dixie Highway location closes.
