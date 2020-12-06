NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The legacy of a little girl from Southern Indiana continues to live on through her love of slime. We first brought you the story of Calla Woods last year, a 10-year-old who battled a rare brain cancer.
Right before her death, Calla started a slime store to raise money for a ministry in Romania. That slime shop has continued since her death thanks to family and friends, raising more than $44,000 just in slime sales. More than $85,000 has been raised in Calla's name.
Starting at noon on December 6, "Calla Lily Slime Shop" will be online and open for business once again. The store will stay open until 5 p.m. December 13. All proceeds will go to the cause Calla loved so much, Casa Calla and Forget Me Not Ministries. The slime shop can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.