LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents and their children took some time on Sunday to focus on their well-being and improve the lives of others.
The Smoketown Family Wellness Center held a special open house Sunday to celebrate their first year in the neighborhood.
The center provides pediatric services and healthy lifestyle support for families. Much of the group's focus is the prevention of diseases that can be rooted in childhood.
"So in Smoketown, the life expectancy for a child born here is 10 to 14 years less than a child born in other parts of Louisville, so it is critical to be able to provide resources for those families," Executive Director Dr. Kish Cumi Price said.
The center also gave away free bikes and books thanks to Beargrass Christian Church and Parkside Bikes.
