LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local social justice organization is calling for change at Louisville Metro Corrections.
The Buddhist Justice Collective hosted a vigil in Jefferson Square Park on Tuesday.
The vigil was held following the deaths of five inmates in the jail over a six-week period.
The group wants the city to reduce the number of people in custody, make several changes to help keep low-level offenders out of the jail, and reinstate a program that offered an alternative for people with mental health or substance abuse issues.
They said these changes could save a life.
"This is what we could call the brutal tip of the iceberg," Phil Lloyd-Sidle said. "So if people are dying, that's scandalous, but what are the conditions that we don't see?"
The vigil featured several speakers, as well as silent and walking meditation.
