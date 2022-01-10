LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the FBI is investigating the death of one of five inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections who died while in custody in the last six weeks.
"This is very concerning," Fischer said Monday, noting that the facility normally averages about three inmate deaths per year.
Fischer said the Louisville Metro Police Department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating all five cases, but the FBI is also investigating one of them. Fischer did not identify which case the FBI was looking into.
"Obviously, we take this very seriously and we offer our condolences to all of the families of the deceased," Fischer said. "I've asked LMPD to accelerate their investigations, and if we determine there's any type of pattern to these recent deaths, we certainly will open further investigations."
Fischer's comments came a day after the fifth inmate died. Louisville Metro Corrections Assistant Directory Steve Durham said in a statement Sunday that a corrections officer in the medical housing unit "found an inmate unresponsive" at the jail. Durham added that the inmate was unable to be revived and was taken to a local hospital, where the inmate was later pronounced dead.
"It's been well communicated that corrections has been experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID-19," Fischer said. "I want to accentuate that this most recent death happened in a medical housing unit where staffing is prioritized in the medial wing. This unit was adequately staffed with corrections officers and medical professionals at the time of the inmate's death."
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Keith Smith, 66, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital at 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Smith was booked Jan. 5.
Over the last 41 days, four other people have died in jail. One man died by suicide on Jan. 2, while three people died at the jail over a five-day period in late November and early December.
"There's been five deaths, right? And they all have different circumstances behind them," Fischer said. "The numbers show us that we average about a little over three deaths a year at the jail. I wish it was zero, but when you go back the last 15 years, it's about three.
"So the question is, is something unusual happening right now, or is this just really tragic timing that's coming here?"
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Inmate housed at Louisville Metro Corrections dies, officials say
- Metro Corrections inmate dies after being admitted to hospital
- Metro Councilmembers question LMDC officials about string of recent inmate deaths
- President of Louisville's jail FOP presses for 'urgency' after 3 inmate deaths last week
- ACLU calls for action after 3 Louisville Metro Corrections inmate deaths
- Authorities ID 59-year-old Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who died in custody last week
- Metro Corrections inmate dies in custody, 3rd death this week
- Louisville Metro Corrections inmate dies after being found unresponsive, 2nd death this week
- Coroner identifies cause of death for Louisville Metro Corrections inmate found unresponsive
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.