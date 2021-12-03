LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another Louisville Metro Corrections inmate has died, according to a news release, the second such death in less than a week.
The jail said a 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Friday by a corrections officer. At that point, medical staff and corrections officers began implementing lifesaving efforts and called Metro EMS.
The inmate was taken by ambulance to University Hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 a.m.
That inmate's identity is being withheld from he public until family members have been notified. The jail said the inmate was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Dec. 1 on misdemeanor and felony drug charges.
The Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit launched an internal investigation, which is standard procedure.
It is the second such death of a Louisville Metro Corrections inmate in a matter of days. Authorities said a 59-year-old inmate died under similar circumstances after having been found unresponsive in a housing unit at about 4:20 p.m. Monday.
That inmate, who has not yet been publicly identified, was also pronounced dead after being transported to UofL Hospital. The individual, whose gender has not been released, was booked into Metro Corrections on Nov. 9 for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
