LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Sunday, according to jail officials.
According to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham, a corrections officer in the medical housing unit found an unresponsive inmate around 10 a.m. Staff immediately started lifesaving efforts before EMS arrived.
The 66-year-old inmate who was booked on Jan. 5 was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
"Another death in our jail is devastating," Louisville Metro Council President David James said. "I'd highly suggest to our mayor that it's time to seriously review the operations at Metro Corrections and its leadership."
The inmate's name is being withheld until family can be notified.
"The Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case," Durham said in a news release.
Last week, a Metro Corrections inmate died after being admitted to the hospital following a suicide attempt.
In early December 2021, three inmates died inside the jail in downtown Louisville within a week.
Durham previously told WDRB that two inmates died in 2020, no inmates died in 2019 while four died in 2018.
