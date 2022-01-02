LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate at Metro Corrections died at the hospital on Saturday.
According to jail officials, the inmate was found by an officer over the weekend after a suicide attempt. On Saturday, the jail was told that the inmate had died after being taken off life support.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, along with Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit will investigate the death as part of standard practice.
Metro Corrections Union has blamed staff shortages for an uptick in deaths at the jail. Officials at the jail deny that claim saying the shortages and deaths can't be directly linked.
Related Stories:
- Metro Councilmembers question LMDC officials about string of recent inmate deaths
- ACLU calls for action after 3 Louisville Metro Corrections inmate deaths
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.