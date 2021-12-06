LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on Mayor Greg Fischer to take action after three inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections died last week.
Members of the ACLU held a news conference Monday morning to say they are writing a letter to county and state leaders. The organization says it will seek immediate relief for people who they say are suffering at the jail.
They are also asking judges to stop requesting cash bonds for non-violent offenders.
This comes after 59-year-old Kenneth Hall, 34-year-old Rickitta Smith and a 48-year-old woman not yet identified all died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections in the past week.
Hall and Smith were found unresponsive by corrections officers.
The 48-year-old woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, died by suicide.
Daniel Johnson, president of FOP Lodge 77, says the deaths could be a result of the jail's chronic staff shortage. The ACLU echoes his concerns, adding that overcrowding and the drug epidemic were also contributing factors. Now the organization says it's calling for action.
"I would hope that there is no one that would hear the news that an unprecedented three people have died -- I just can't imagine that anyone could hear that information and turn their head and say that they don't care," said Amber Duke, deputy director of ACLU Kentucky.
At the time of this writing, Mayor Fischer has not commented on the ACLU's request for action.
This story will be updated.
