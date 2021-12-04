LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections inmate died on Saturday, according to Metro Corrections officials.
The death of the woman, who has not been identified yet, marks the third death inside the Louisville jail this week.
Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a statement that a 48-year-old woman died by suicide.
Metro Corrections staff performed CPR and the woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Durham said. She was booked into the jail on Nov. 30 on felony assault charges.
On Friday, another inmate, Rickitta Smith, 34, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Friday by a corrections officer. At that point, medical staff and corrections officers began implementing lifesaving efforts and called Metro EMS.
She was taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Authorities said a 59-year-old male inmate died under similar circumstances after having been found unresponsive in a housing unit at about 4:20 p.m. on Monday.
Johnson, which represents the jails corrections officers, said the deaths could be a result of the jails chronic staff shortage and the jail "eliminating observation post that monitor inmates in single cells."
There were only two officers working the floor of 190 inmates where the death occurred Saturday, Johnson said. He's said for months officers who work inside are overworked and underpaid.
"The Louisville Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating, a standard procedure, and Metro Corrections Director, Dwayne Clark, has directed Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to conduct a review of the case,” Durham said.
This story may be updated.
