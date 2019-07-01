LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest scam targeting phone lines in and around Louisville puts those fake IRS calls to shame.
The voice on the other end of the lines lies about your Social Security number being compromised in an attempt to get people to turn over the number.
The call states:
According to the federal trade commission, 76,000 people filed reports about Social Security impostors in a year ending in March 2019, with reported losses of $19 million.
"This is trying to create a false since of urgency," said Mindy Eaton, communication and marketing director for the Better Business Bureau. "It's one of the top scams going right now."
Some people have gotten the call more than once, like 69-year-old Rebecca Quire. She said she's heard the robotic voice several times in the last few weeks, and it's making her angry.
"They're trying to take advantage of us and using something we all depend on when you're retired or disabled or both," Quire said.
Impostors claiming to be with the Social Security Administration now scam more money than fake IRS scammers, according to the Federal Trade Commission. There's a rapid growth this year with $6.7 million in losses reported in just two months.
"First of all, social administration will not call you," Eaton said. "That's red flag No. 1."
The Better Business Bureau said this trick hits young and old alike, and it has some different nuances the public should also know about.
"We've heard a lot of scammers asking for bank information, things like that, over the phone, because they can get right into your account," Eaton said. "Now, they're asking for things like gift cards."
Victims buy the prepaid cards and then give the scammer the PIN. Some even reported paying through bitcoin.
Quire didn't fall for it and hopes you won't either.
"As soon as they say 'Social Security,' I know better," she said.
Officials with the Better Business Bureau are urging the public to avoid the scam by following these tips:
- Don't trust Caller ID. Scammers can mimic government numbers and names on your display.
- Don't give any personal information to an unsolicited caller.
- Contact the Social Security Administration directly yourself at 1-800-772-1213.
- Just hang up.
