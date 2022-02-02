LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Clarksville sewer customers may get an incorrect billing notice.
The city said PNC Bank, which processes wastewater billing, had some sort of technical glitch that's causing some customers to get bills that show a $0 account balance when they actually have a positive balance.
City officials said the utility office has correct records of what people owe. They're working to get the issue fixed.
If you want to pay by check or credit card, or have questions, call the billing office at 812-282-0441.
