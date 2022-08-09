LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana residents could see their $200 rebate payments from the state as soon as next week.
Married couples who filed their taxes jointly will receive $400.
The universal tax refund was approved last week in a 37-9 vote during a special legislative session to help taxpayers deal with rising expenses from inflation.
The payments will be less than the $225 refunds that were originally proposed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb but the deal represents a concession from GOP senators who were reluctant to go along with that plan.
State Senate Republicans initially raised concerns about the proposal, fearing the refund would worsen inflation. But economists say that's not likely, and anticipate the impact on Indiana's economy will be minimal.
"It's not a huge sum of money, by kind of statewide standards, but it certainly will help some families," Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, told Fox59 News.
Those who are on social security or disability and don't file taxes can apply for the rebate in 2023.
Only about half of eligible Hoosiers have received the state's first tax refund check of $125, which was approved earlier this year. Those still waiting on those checks could also get them as soon as next week after a paper shortage delayed the checks by several weeks.
The new $200 checks will also include the original $125 for those who hadn't received them yet, for a total of $325. Married couples who filed jointly and are still waiting for the first check will get $650 checks. The Auditor of State's Office said combining the two checks into one will save the state more than $1 million in processing, printing and postage fees.
