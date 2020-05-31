LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Walmarts in the Louisville area closed early on Sunday because of planned protests in downtown Louisville. 

An associate at the Walmart in Crestwood confirmed that the store closed at 5 p.m. Sunday. "We closed early because of the riots and protests going on in Louisville, just to be precautious," the associate told WDRB. 

The parking lot at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane was also empty Sunday night, with caution tape outside the grocery store. WDRB was unable to get confirmation when it or other locations closed. 

Walmart, Target and CVS stores across the country have been looted in recent days during riots in dozens of cities.

Louisville experienced a fourth night of protests Sunday with demonstrators  demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. 

