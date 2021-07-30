FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mask-wearing has become the focus of a political standoff in Kentucky state government.
Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered that employees and visitors wear masks inside state buildings such as the Capitol and inside state vehicles because of the aggressive spread of the Delta variant.
“It's more likely you can get it, more likely you can spread it, it's more likely that it's going to hurt you,” said Beshear, citing the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Beshear acknowledged some state workers will not like the new mandate.
“You know it's not popular to tell your 30,000 employees or slightly under that - that they're going to have to wear a mask again,” Beshear said.
In fact, some Republican officials are ignoring the requirement.
“We ourselves are not requiring it in our offices,” said State Auditor Mike Harmon, who is running for governor.
Harmon said the mask mandate removes the incentive for people to get the vaccine.
“If you got someone that's kind of on the fence and they know that there's really no incentive to get the vaccine, then why do it?”
Harmon is not alone.
State Treasurer Allison Ball and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, both Republicans and both potential candidates for governor, are also not requiring staff to wear masks.
The Legislative Research Commission, which provides support staff for the Republican-led legislature, is also not mandating face coverings.
Beshear fired back at those decisions.
“Just have the courage to do the right thing, said Beshear. “Ask your people to mask up. It's just temporary.”
Beshear accused his opponents of ignoring the science.
“And that ends up killing other people who are out there - who therefore don't believe the science,” he said.
Harmon said the science is sometimes confusing and contradictory.
“In our office we know most people have been vaccinated so we're not going to require it,” he said.
Harmon said when members of his staff go into other offices that require masking, they will “be respectful of those requirements.”
Beshear has acknowledged there is nothing he can do to enforce the mask rule outside of the agencies that report directly to him and visitors to the Capitol building.
