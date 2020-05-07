JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last Friday that churches throughout the state could now provide in-person services again beginning this Friday, May 8. But the appetite to do so may not be that voracious.
At least seven different churches in southern Indiana said they won't be opening this weekend.
"Our reaction was 'not so fast, governor,'" said Walker McCulloch, a fifth-generation member at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Jeffersonville.
As senior warden at the church with no current priest, McCulloch takes his direction from the bishop, based in Indianapolis.
"What I'm hearing is that things won't be normal when they do come back," he said. "There probably won't be singing. We'll have people sitting in every other pew and a limit to the number of people. We'll just have to see what the bishop says."
McCulloch stays in touch with the 75 or so members through the phone, email or a weekly newsletter. It's not the same as seeing everybody in person, but it's the best they can do for now.
"We're taking it seriously," McCulloch said. "I'd rather be safe than somebody get sick. I don't think I could live with that."
McCulloch did have a nice, positive story to share. He said about a week ago, he had some work done to repair some storm damage on the old rectory. He was talking about the food pantry the church helps out, and Brad Blankenship, who runs SkyGuard General Contracting, said to give the check for the repairs ($1,150) to the food pantry instead of to him.
"Their mouths all fell open when they saw the amount," McCulloch said.
Northside Christian Church has been providing online services for its congregation. They had already let people know that services would continue that way through the end of May and don't see a need to change that even with the governor's announcement.
"With all the stipulations, social distancing, a certain number of people per square foot, it probably isn't best for us to open this weekend," said Sam Thomas, the church's executive pastor. "We're putting out a great product online, and until we can have more of a normal service, hopefully in the next month or so, we just want to be as cautious as we can."
Thomas said Northside has about 6500 church-goers on a typical weekend. The online option has actually bumped that number up.
"It's a lot easier to just roll downstairs, make yourself a cup of coffee and watch the service online," Thomas said with a smile.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Sam Thomas