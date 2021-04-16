LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the list of songs on the soundtrack for this year’s Thunder Over Louisville.
The theme for this year’s show, “Illuminating Our Community,” helped guide the music selection that features several local artists.
“This is the most lyrically focused soundtrack we’ve ever put together,” said Thunder Producer, Wayne Hettinger. “From the beginning, this year’s show has been about our community, trying to bring the event to fans in a whole new way and lifting everyone’s spirits.”
Thunder’s fireworks show is choreographed to an original soundtrack each year. Some fan favorites from past years return to this year’s soundtrack as well.
The Official Thunder Over Louisville 2021 Soundtrack includes:
- Bryson Tiller, “Right My Wrongs”
- Jack Harlow, “What’s Poppin’”
- Jason Clayborn, “Better”
- Ray Charles, “America The Beautiful”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
- Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
- Daft Punk, “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”
- James Lindsey, “Rainbows”
- Katy Perry, “Not The End Of The World”
- Avicii, “Hey Brother”
- The Beatles, “Here Comes The Sun”
- Michael Jackson, “Man In The Mirror
- Dance Again, “Dance Again”
- Gareth Emery, “Dynamite”
- The Script “Hall Of Fame”
- The Edwin Hawkins Singers, “Ooh Child”
- The Black Eyed Peas, “Ritmo”
- Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli, “The Prayer”
- Yanni, “Santorini”
- Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”
- Billy Joel & Linda Ronstadt, “When You Wish Upon A Star”
