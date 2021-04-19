LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest church is getting larger.
Southeast Christian Church opened its newest campus, the Shelby County Campus, on Sunday.
The campus is located at 196 Midland Boulevard in Shelbyville. The campus will host services at 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Sunday.
Images of the opening were posted to social media Sunday afternoon.
"I've been praying for the opening of our Shelby County Campus and have been so encouraged to see how so many of the 3,000+ attendees already living in the area have been actively partnering with local ministries to meet the needs of the community for nearly 10 years now," said Senior Pastor Kyle Idleman, in a statement. "We're committing to love and serve the great people living in Shelby County one at a time."
The campus pastor is Max Semenick.
"Southeast Christian Church Shelby County Campus is excited to join the rich history and tradition of faithfulness Shelbyville and its surrounding areas have experienced for generations," Semenick said, in a statement. "We hope that anyone visiting our campus would find it a welcoming, loving and vibrant community committed to the heart and character of Jesus."
