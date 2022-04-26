LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is opening its Bullitt County campus in May.
The church's 10th campus is located at 220 Armstrong Lane in Mount Washington. According to a news release, the new campus has been planned since 2020.
Heath Barth will serve as the campus pastor. He was raised in Bullitt County and has been on staff for six years, according to a news release.
"Eastside Middle School has been an incredible temporary home for us for the last 18 months," Barth said in a news release. "I'm excited to officially open, but more importantly, we want everyone to know that you're not just invited, you're welcome here."
Weekend services in Bullitt County begin May 15 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.