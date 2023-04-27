NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A local school is trying to prepare teens for adulthood by teaching them things like how to change a flat tire or jump-start a car, pay taxes and balance a checkbook.
Like most high schools, math, English and science are all on the syllabus at New Washington High School. But Thursday, instead of having their noses in a textbook, teachers and community volunteers went "old school" by teaching students some basic life skills on what's being called "Adulting Day."
"One of the classes I took was time management, which, I've got problems with procrastinating some of my homework and stuff, especially with sports," said senior Calvin Mullins.
There are more than 25 classes offered, such as banking, sewing and self-defense, to name a few.
Halfway through the day, Mullins said so far, so good.
"Talking to my friends at lunch, I think we all liked it more than we thought we would," he said.
Cindy Loi, with One Vision Credit Union, taught "Banking 101."
"Each class I ask them who has a checking account, who has a savings account," Loi said.
Loi is one of at least two dozen community members who volunteered their time to teach the adulting classes to students.
"We teach them about what's in a checking account, how to manage your checking account, both digitally and by balancing your checkbook," she said.
Meanwhile, when it comes to academics and athletics, New Washington is steeped in tradition.
"We come from a really proud community here in New Washington," said Bryan Reed, with Greater Clark County Schools.
But "Adulting Day" is about giving students real-world experience.
"We want to make sure that students don't have to learn these skills in an emergency," Reed said. "And so experience is such a great teacher."
Thursday was the first full "Adulting Day" at the high school, but officials said chances are good that it won't be the last.
