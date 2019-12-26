MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than 100 southern Indiana students will stay warm this winter thanks to some inmates at the Madison Correctional Facility.
Erika Bruner, who while serving time for possession of meth has spent hours with a hook in one hand and yarn in the other, got a group of women together in prison, and they got to work.
“Everywhere I went before prison, I was creating more damage than good,” Bruner said. “I’m not able to make that amends right now. So I have to make an indirect amends.”
Now, she’s using hats to create a new reputation. Bruner's bunkmate taught her how to crochet.
‘It's a great thing for them to do to keep occupied," said Debbie Sparks, community service director at the Madison Correctional Facility. “Ms. Bruner went to the deputy warden and said she wanted to give back to the community."
More than 100 hats gloves and scarves were taken from the Madison Correctional Facility and distributed to area schools. Pictures show happy children wearing Disney’s Ariel, Jasmine and Ninja Turtles hats.
“To have them be able to go out and play in the snow and have a hat that keeps them warm but still have their imagination going is great,” Bruner said.
Bruner said she needs help providing for her children while she's in prison until 2021. But her goal is to help others by putting hope and happiness into every stitch.
