LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was killed Monday night, when his motorcycle hit an SUV head-on on a rural road in Washington County.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on North White River Road in Campbellsburg. Investigators believe a green Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when the bike rounded a curve, went left of center and hit a Mercury Mountaineer head-on.
The man on the motorcycle, Jacob Lengel, 31, of Salem, Indiana, died at the scene. The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured.
ISP says the investigation continues, but alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
