LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man plans to sue Jeffersonville’s mayor, police chief and the state’s attorney general because he said officers used excessive force when they arrested him after a car accident in which he says he suffered a seizure.
Joshua Harrison claims he was getting pizza in the afternoon of April 4 when he suffered a seizure, passed out and struck a parked vehicle. Court documents allege that Harrison’s hand then hit the gear shift, causing the car to back up and hit a house.
The documents allege that two Jeffersonville Police officers dragged Harrison from the car, with his face on concrete, because he was “noncompliant, non-responsive to verbal commands and began to physically resist the officers.”
However, a witness said Harrison was confused and said, “Stop, stop get off me I don’t know what’s happening.”
Harrison was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with broken ribs and a broken breast bone, according to the documents. He also suffered abrasions to his face, and stopped breathing, requiring a breathing tube.
The tort claim notice, filed by New Albany-based Culotta & Culotta, alleges that the officers, police chief mayor and others “were negligent” for reasons including that they failed to train officers “to recognize and respond to an individual suffering from a serious medical condition, specifically a seizure or other cognitive deficiency.”
Harrison intends to file suit unless his claim is not paid within 90 days.
Jeffersonville Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.
