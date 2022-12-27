NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Unusually cold weather over the past week has left a southern Indiana charity in need.
A pipe burst at Hope Southern Indiana on Christmas Day, flooding the building and destroying furniture, refrigerated food and books.
Some items, including children's books, were destroyed, but nonperishable items up on shelves were saved, along with $10,000 worth of meat.
Executive Director Angela Graf said other charities in the area have stepped up to take over some of the work the food pantry does while building repairs and restoration continue.
"We are going to reach out to other pantries in the area to see how we can shift food to them so that they can pick up some of the loss that we won't be doing here," Graf said. "We are gonna make sure that everybody gets what they need, because we have such good partners it's gonna be pretty simple for us to do that."
Graf estimates it will take about two weeks for the nonprofit to move back into its building.
For information about helping, click here to connect with Hope Southern Indiana's Facebook page. Donations can be made through their website by clicking here.
Hope Southern Indiana is a faith-based nonprofit that works to help individuals and families in their time of need, including those in crisis who need emergency aid.
