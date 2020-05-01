JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana restaurants can reopen their dining rooms at 50% capacity on May 11, according to new guidelines issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday.
"If you staff right, you can make a little money, but not a lot," said Phil Caldwell, owner of Hoopster's Sports Grill in Jeffersonville. "The big thing is, it's a start."
The restaurant is making changes to its seating areas to comply with social distancing guidelines. That means no seats at the bar, more space between patio tables, and keeping certain tables inside the restaurant off limits to maintain a 6 foot distance, Caldwell said.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he's excited to get the city back up and running, including events such as the summer concert series.
"I definitely want to get things rolling, certainly by sometime in early July," he said.
Moore said he plans to follow Holcomb's steps to reopen the economy, and said health officials will remain a part of the conversation.
"We're gonna continue to listen to the experts and take the advice they give us," said Moore.
While Southern Indiana prepares its return to life, just across the river, Louisville's restaurants still have no state-guided plans to reopen.
Caldwell said, "We've got to get our country going again. If everyone does this the right way, I think it'll work."
Also on May 11, Hoosiers can return to barber shops, hair salons, spas and tattoo parlors by appointment only.
