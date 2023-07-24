BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ever since he was old enough to pick up a club, he loved golf. If that line sort of sounds familiar to you, it's probably because you've heard the beginning of a story like it before.
"(My name is) Happy Gilmore," said a soon-to-be high school senior.
He's an expert in the long ball and an enemy of the alligator, sort of ...
"When I'm in Florida," Gilmore said.
On a Bloomington golf course, with plenty of names mounted near the clubhouse, Happy Gilmore is the one being talked about the most in southern Indiana for the first time since 1996.
"They kind of look at me funny," Gilmore said.
"The buzz is usually on him," said Gilmore's friend and golf foe, Connor Byon.
"When you win a long drive contest with the last name Gilmore, you can imagine a nickname starting up," Gilmore added.
That happened back when he was 6 years old, and he went by Landon.
"As time grew on, no one called me my legal name, and I started to sign up as Happy Gilmore, kind of like Tiger (Woods)," Gilmore said.
As Gilmore grew and got stronger, he had ball markers made that said "Just tap it in," had plenty of birdies and bogeys, and met competitors like Byon.
"I feel like Shooter McGavin sometimes," Byon said with a smile. "No person can be great without someone who talks some trash to you."
"Just when I think I've gotten really good at it, it gives me a really good reality check," Gilmore said about golf. "It humbles me quickly, and then I get mad."
He doesn't beat up his caddie or throw a club. Anger drives him to do better.
"My whole life, I've kind of been like 'I want to be a pro,'" he said.
Recently, he learned his game is officially above par. Happy Gilmore committed to Ball State University's golf team.
Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023
"I like that it's a smaller school, but it still has a big schedule," Gilmore said.
There was plenty of fanfare online, and the original "Happy Gilmore" (Adam Sandler) also quote tweeted it saying: "Go get 'em Happy! Pulling for you."
"I was speechless," said the southern Indiana golfer.
Happy place found.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.