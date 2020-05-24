LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial southern Indiana zoo Wildlife in Need has responded to reports that one of its tigers died while in its care.
The statement comes days after The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked a federal judge for an emergency hearing to question why a lion and tiger seemingly died at the zoo. According to a court filing, the two big cats — a young female lion named Nera and an elderly tiger named Jomba — died at Wildlife in Need last week.
After a recent USDA filing determined zoo owner Tim Stark and Wildlife in Need violated the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) numerous times, the zoo's license will soon be pulled — barring a successful appeal by Stark — and even Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is suing Stark because of his history of documented animal abuse and neglect. Both actions could cause the closure of Wildlife in Need and the removal of Stark's exotic animals to court-approved sanctuaries.
JombaLomba was the first tiger Stark owned, according to a Facebook post by Wildlife in Need. He lived at the zoo for 22 years.
"His team of caretakers loved him every day, dedicated extra time, meals, and round the clock attention to keep him comfortable and content in his final months until he finally decided it was time to go," the post reads.
The tiger was the father of all cubs born at the southern Indiana zoo.
"He was an incredibly beautiful soul in this world," Wildlife in Need officials wrote. "So many people have come to love tigers and have learned more about our plight to protect them because of meeting him or his cubs."
Wildlife in Need officials did not address the death of the younger lion, Nera.
