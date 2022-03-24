JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Another new business plans to open a facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center.
Resident Home, Inc. is the latest company that's setting up shop at the commerce center. It will be located at 100 Logistics Ave. in River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.
According to a news release from One Southern Indiana, Resident Home is "an e-commerce provider of digitally native brands in the mattress and homecare market including Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud."
The company plans to open a mattress manufacturing facility in River Ridge, according to the release, but there's no word yet on when it will happen. The space will include 300,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s manufacturing and distribution needs. Officials said it will create up to 100 full-time positions over five years, "paying well above Clark County’s average wage."
River Ridge is now home to more than 70 businesses.
