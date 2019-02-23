LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special delivery early Saturday morning to the Louisville Zoo, via UPS.
"UPS and the Zoo, we're two treasures in the community, being able to work together in a collaborative effort to bring a very special cat to Louisville is pretty special," Louisville Zoo Spokesperson Kyle Shepherd said.
That special cat, is Meru. UPS moved the 1-year-old snow leopard more than 2,000 miles overnight, from the Los Angeles Zoo to the Louisville Zoo.
The 99-pound cat arrived at Worldport around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
He was moved in a special crate designed to transport exotic felines.
Meru will join two other snow leopards in the new exhibit at the Louisville Zoo called "Snow Leopard Pass," which is set to open next month.
