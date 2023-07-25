LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County is mourning the loss of a teen who died last week.
Roger Webb, 17, passed away after a medical emergency in Lexington on Friday, July 21, Spencer County High School said in a social media post on Monday.
Webb was about to start his senior year at the high school in a few weeks, and was also a student of diesel mechanics at the Shelby County Area Technology Center and a member of the high school's Art Club.
The school said Webb will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
According to his obituary, Webb was buried Tuesday afternoon at Slone Cemetery in Blue River, Kentucky.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.