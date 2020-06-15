LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man involved in a crash earlier this year that killed two Louisville girls and their mothers outside St. Louis has been charged with four counts of Driving While Intoxicated, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Monday.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said in a news conference Monday that Elijah Henderson, 29, was impaired on marijuana at the time of the Feb. 14 crash on Interstate 64. Lohmar said Henderson tried to grab the handle to roll up the passenger's side window, which caused him to veer into oncoming traffic.
The court document states Henderson admitted he had used drugs the night before the crash. A toxicology report revealed his blood tested positive for THC, Carboxy-THC and Hydroxy-THC. The blood test also tested positive for Ketamine and Norketamine, however, Henderson was given Ketamine on the way to the hospital by EMS.
Carrie McCaw, 44; Lesley Prather, 40; Kacey McCaw, 12 and Rhyan Prather, 12, were killed in the accident around 10:38 a.m. local time.
This story will be updated.
