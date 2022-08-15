LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions.
The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
The pay during 26 weeks of drill school is just under $40,000 and that goes up to $47,000 and includes a $4,300 state incentive.
The job includes fully paid benefits and tuition reimbursement. For more information, click here.
