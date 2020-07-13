LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man in St. Matthews was handling a loaded "AR-15 style" rifle, when he fired the weapon and shot another man in the head.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Jamestown Apartments, near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Kresge Way.
St. Matthews Police say 32-year-old David Faulkner, who lives in the complex, was inside his apartment while he was handling the loaded "AR-15 style" rifle. While doing so, police say he fired the weapon into the headboard of his bed.
Police say the bullet "traveled through the headboard, the bedroom wall, into the adjoining closet, through the closet doors" and hit a man who was in another room in the apartment in the head.
"This wanton behavior also created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to the victim's wife, who was in the living room," the arrest report states.
A spokesman for the police department says the bullet did not penetrate the victim's skull, but that police believe the injuries could still be life-threatening, due to the force of impact. The man's current condition is not known.
Police say Faulkner is a convicted felon and is legally barred from possessing a firearm in the first place.
Faulkner is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
