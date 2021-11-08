LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since it was developed, a high-profile shopping center in St. Matthews is changing owners.
Kaden Properties has purchased the Best Buy Center on Shelbyville Road right off the Waterson Expressway, the company announced Monday.
“There’s not a retail property in the city with better visibility and exposure,” said Mark Blieden, CEO of Kaden Companies.
The 222,000 square foot space is currently home to Best Buy, Total Wine, DSW and Frontgate.
Kaden Companies plans to rebrand it as Saint Matthews Gateway and make improvements in the next few years, including new-to-Louisville stores that are in the works.
The real estate company also manages Holiday Manor in the east end and Cedar Springs in Fern Creek.
