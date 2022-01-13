LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville students spent Thursday helping the city's homeless community.
The group from St. X High School volunteered with SOS to assemble personal care kits to hand out to those in need.
The kits include first aid supplies, toothbrushes, combs, soap and socks.
"It's great to give back to the community," Jake Bennett, a senior at St. X, said. "Especially at St. X. It's good to help others when we can and I think it's part of our duty."
The kits will be donated to the Coalition for the Homeless, which will pass them out during its annual Street Count in February.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.