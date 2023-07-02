LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legacy of a Louisville man who died last December had his dream come true posthumously on Sunday.
Gary Bennett died at his home while shoveling snow last winter. For years, he worked to transform his backyard into a croquet court and eventually started a club.
Although he completed the court, he hadn't gathered any clubs or players before his death.
"Took him about seven years to get through the limestone and get the ground level up, put the retaining walls in," said Paul Bennett, a professional croquet player and brother of Gary.
People from around the country heard of his mission, coming together on Sunday with amateurs, professionals and families to play croquet in honor of Bennett. It was all part of the newly formed Derby City Croquet Club.
"It makes me feel so good, it really does," said Margaret Bennett, his wife. "His dream was to have people come and play in the court constantly."
Derby City Croquet Club is the only croquet club in the state, but there are plenty of clubs around the country and the world.
Paul Bennett is one of the best players in the world. He is traveling to London later this month for the world championships.
He said his brother wanted everyone to enjoy the sport.
"So certain events we will open this up to members outside of the club and they are welcome to play," Paul Bennett said.
The court is somewhat smaller than a championship court, but the proportions are the same and played on special grass around an eighth of an inch tall.
"He would say this is just magnificent," Margaret said. "He would have said 'I just can't believe this many people are here to enjoy it as much as I do.'"
For more information, email DerbyCityCroquet@gmail.com
