LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's workplace safety agency expects it could take up to six months to investigate an incident at a warehouse last week that left two workers dead.
The Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet began its inspection of Dine Company on June 29, spokeswoman Jill Midkiff said in an email. Two days earlier, the workers were injured critically after an explosion at a building on Fitzgerald Road near Shively, according to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department.
The men have been identified as Christopher Baril, 60, and Hugh S. Doty Jr., 55. They died from their injuries last Friday and Saturday, respectively.
In a statement posted on Facebook Monday, the Dine Company said:
"Our hearts are heavy and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of Chris Baril and Scott Doty for their passing Friday and Saturday after they were involved in last Tuesday's incident.
Chris and Scott were longtime employees here at Dine Company and they will be truly missed. Our Dine Family grieves alongside the families and so many who have reached out and extended prayers and comfort.
We ask for everyone to continue to pray for the families and to respect their privacy."
Dine Company is a restaurant supply store and equipment provider.
The state labor cabinet oversees Kentucky’s workplace safety program under an agreement with the federal government. The program covers most private workers and all local government and state employees.
The Louisville Metro Arson Unit also is investigating, PRP Deputy Fire Chief Joey Bowman said last week.
