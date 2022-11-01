LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a missing woman last seen in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police issued the alert Monday afternoon for Diana Szostecki, 65, who was last seen in Floyds Knobs on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m.
Police said Szostecki was believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.
State police canceled the alert for Szostecki late Tuesday afternoon. According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, Szostecki was found just after 3 p.m. Tuesday along Schreiber Road in Floyds Knobs, near the Highlander Point shopping center.
Loop said mounted patrol officers with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department found her lying in the woods. He said he believed she may have been there since Friday afternoon.
While Loop said Szostecki showed some signs of exposure but seemed fine and was taken to Baptist Health Floyd to be checked out.
