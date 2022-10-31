LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman.
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Thursday and is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance, according to a news release.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff's Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.
