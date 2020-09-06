LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott, a Democrat who represents part of Jefferson County in District 41, said in a video on Twitter that she took a COVID-19 test last week and received her test results Sunday.
I took a COVID-19 test this week. pic.twitter.com/J6gHwlqBHJ— Attica Scott (@atticascott4ky) September 6, 2020
"I am going to adhere to health department guidelines and I am self-quarantining for the next 14 days until I get tested again," Scott said in the video.
The representative from Louisville thanked health care workers for "taking care of us" during the pandemic and encouraged members of the community to continue following precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
Scott also said her daughter, a health care worker, tested negative for the virus.
