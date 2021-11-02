LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Steel City Pops is closing all of its Kentucky locations, citing a "tough business cycle" and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the gourmet popsicle company laid off all of its hourly employees. The company also furloughed employees last year, but were able to bring them back using the Paycheck Protection Program loan.
"Unfortunately, we are closing down a majority of our stores, exiting Kentucky and laying off most of the team," Steel City Pops CEO Mike Elhaj said in a letter to employees Tuesday obtained by WDRB News.
Elhaj said the decision was not made lightly.
"We don’t do this lightly but out of necessity," he said in the letter. "Without this hard choice, SCP goes away complete (sic).
"With it, we have a chance to survive, be able to come back stronger next year, and hopefully re-engage with many of you who have worked so long and hard."
In Louisville, the popsicle company was located in St. Matthews and Bardstown Road. The company also had a location in Lexington and pop-up stores in Norton Commons.
Steel City Pops also has locations in Alabama and Texas.
