LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A powerful odor is filling the air in some Louisville neighborhoods.
The committee say the complaints are coming from neighbors in west and central Louisville, comparing the odor to the smell of rotten eggs.
"The stench can be very overwhelming sometimes...so thick that it hits you in the back of your throat, sometimes so heavy that my kids don't want to go outside," Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green, D-1, said.
Members of Metro Council's community affairs committee questioned representatives from the Metropolitan Sewer District on Wednesday afternoon about causes and solutions.
MSD representatives say the odor issues are caused by untrapped catch basins and shared the results of a reception inspection in Park DuValle.
"Catch basins had missing plugs. We are working on getting those in. I need to get an update to see if those have all been replaced," Daymond Taller, operations director at MSD said.
Taller says there are 88 catch basins that are "trapped," and it would cost between $5,000 to $20,000 to fix each of those.
Metro Council is considering using funding from the American Rescue Plan to help with the cost of repairs.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.